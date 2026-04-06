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Unyielding Vigil: GOC Reviews Security in J&K

Lieutenant General P K Mishra, the GOC of the White Knight Corps, visited the Delta Force headquarters in J&K's Ramban district to review operational preparedness. The visit focused on enhancing security architecture and stakeholder synergy to maintain effective dominance and ensure relentless readiness in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:23 IST
Unyielding Vigil: GOC Reviews Security in J&K
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General P K Mishra, the General Officer Commanding of the Jammu-based White Knight Corps, conducted a strategic visit to the Delta Force headquarters in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday.

The purpose of this visit was to evaluate operational preparedness and ensure continued vigilance in the region. The White Knight Corps emphasized the importance of maintaining a dominant and unyielding presence, aiming for an iron grip over the operational grid to guarantee decisive control and readiness.

During the visit, Lieutenant General P K Mishra received briefings on the prevailing security situation, focusing on strengthening the security framework and improving collaboration among stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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