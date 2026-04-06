Investigating the Bhubaneswar Blast: NIA Takes Charge
The NIA has requested that the police hand over the investigation into the January blast in Bhubaneswar, in which two people died. The agency is probing potential terror links and the use of high-grade explosives. Currently, four people are implicated, with two fatalities confirmed and a larger network being examined.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officially requested on Monday that local police transfer the investigation of the January blast in Bhubaneswar that resulted in two fatalities, according to officials.
The investigation, which could reveal potential terror connections, is being sought by the central agency to explore whether high-grade explosives, including RDX, were used. The explosion occurred at Azad Nagar in the Airfield police station district on January 27, with Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh receiving the case transfer request.
Local authorities identified Shahnawaz Malik, a known criminal, as a suspect in assembling the explosive device leading to the incident, which inflicted four injuries. Both Malik and Lizatun Bibi later died due to burn injuries. Initial investigative activities have already seized significant evidence, but further inquiries will continue under the NIA's oversight. Their team had already assessed forensic and CCTV data during a preliminary January site visit.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhubaneswar
- blast
- NIA
- investigation
- terror
- explosion
- RDX
- Azad Nagar
- Shahnawaz Malik
- CCTV
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