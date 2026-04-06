Investigating the Bhubaneswar Blast: NIA Takes Charge

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officially requested on Monday that local police transfer the investigation of the January blast in Bhubaneswar that resulted in two fatalities, according to officials.

The investigation, which could reveal potential terror connections, is being sought by the central agency to explore whether high-grade explosives, including RDX, were used. The explosion occurred at Azad Nagar in the Airfield police station district on January 27, with Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh receiving the case transfer request.

Local authorities identified Shahnawaz Malik, a known criminal, as a suspect in assembling the explosive device leading to the incident, which inflicted four injuries. Both Malik and Lizatun Bibi later died due to burn injuries. Initial investigative activities have already seized significant evidence, but further inquiries will continue under the NIA's oversight. Their team had already assessed forensic and CCTV data during a preliminary January site visit.