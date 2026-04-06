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Controversy in Indore: Author Alleges Assault Over Shah Bano Book Project

An author claims she was beaten by a mob in Indore over suspicions of being a 'child lifter' while visiting Shah Bano's family for a book project. Police dismiss the allegations as false, suggesting a dispute over the book contract led to the confusion that was quickly settled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 06-04-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 23:36 IST
Controversy in Indore: Author Alleges Assault Over Shah Bano Book Project
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A self-claimed author has reported being attacked by a mob in Indore, accusing the crowd of mistaking her for a 'child lifter' during a visit intended for her book project on Shah Bano, a figure in a landmark legal case.

The police refute her claims, labeling the accusations as false. According to officials, the disagreement with Shah Bano's family, which centered around a book contract, was resolved quickly without further incident.

The incident reportedly led to a misunderstanding, allegedly sparked by mentions of 'data theft,' mistaken by onlookers as 'child lifting.' No complaints were filed by either side following the resolution.

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