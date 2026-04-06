Controversy in Indore: Author Alleges Assault Over Shah Bano Book Project

A self-claimed author has reported being attacked by a mob in Indore, accusing the crowd of mistaking her for a 'child lifter' during a visit intended for her book project on Shah Bano, a figure in a landmark legal case.

The police refute her claims, labeling the accusations as false. According to officials, the disagreement with Shah Bano's family, which centered around a book contract, was resolved quickly without further incident.

The incident reportedly led to a misunderstanding, allegedly sparked by mentions of 'data theft,' mistaken by onlookers as 'child lifting.' No complaints were filed by either side following the resolution.