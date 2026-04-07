Amazon Strikes Major Deal with USPS: A Billion Packages Per Year
Amazon.com has secured a new contract with the U.S. Postal Service for package deliveries. The agreement ensures that Amazon will retain approximately 80% of its current deliveries via USPS, translating to over a billion packages each year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 00:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 00:49 IST
Amazon.com announced a landmark agreement with the U.S. Postal Service on Monday, ensuring continued collaboration in the realm of package deliveries.
According to sources, the deal positions Amazon to maintain around 80% of its existing shipping volume with USPS. This translates to more than a billion packages being delivered annually under the new contract.
As USPS's largest single customer, Amazon's renewed commitment highlights its significant role in the postal service's operations, exemplifying a robust partnership in the delivery sector.