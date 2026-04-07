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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Rewrites Vaccine Advisory Rules Amid Controversy

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is revising membership criteria for a critical vaccine advisory panel after a judge ruled prior selections unqualified. The new guidelines aim to broaden expertise requirements, following scrutiny over Kennedy's controversial reconstitution of the panel to reflect his vaccine stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 03:06 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 03:06 IST
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Rewrites Vaccine Advisory Rules Amid Controversy

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is overhauling the rules for a pivotal vaccine advisory panel, following a court's decision that questioned the qualifications of his previous appointments. The revised regulations aim to expand the criteria for panel membership, reflecting a broader array of expertise.

Judge Brian Murphy criticized Kennedy's previous strategy for rebuilding the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Murphy highlighted that the reconstitution under Kennedy brought in members who lacked the necessary expertise, thus violating the Federal Advisory Committee Act.

Despite these changes, spokesman Andrew Nixon insists that the amendments are standard procedural updates and do not denote a significant policy change. Meanwhile, Kennedy faces ongoing pressure from groups like the Informed Consent Action Network to clarify member qualifications further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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