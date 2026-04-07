Surveillance Solution: CCTVs in Police Stations Within Two Weeks

The Centre has committed to resolving all concerns related to CCTV installations in police stations within a two-week timeframe, as conveyed to the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Appearing before a bench led by Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, Attorney General R Venkataramani affirmed efforts are underway to address these issues comprehensively.

The Union Home Secretary complied with a Supreme Court directive, demonstrating the urgency in facilitating the scheme's successful implementation. A further review is scheduled for April 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)