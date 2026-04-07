Surveillance Solution: CCTVs in Police Stations Within Two Weeks
The Supreme Court has been assured by the Centre that all issues related to the installation of CCTV cameras in police stations will be resolved in two weeks. Attorney General R Venkataramani and the Union Home Secretary are actively working on implementing the scheme following the court's orders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:08 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:08 IST
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The Centre has committed to resolving all concerns related to CCTV installations in police stations within a two-week timeframe, as conveyed to the Supreme Court on Tuesday.
Appearing before a bench led by Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, Attorney General R Venkataramani affirmed efforts are underway to address these issues comprehensively.
The Union Home Secretary complied with a Supreme Court directive, demonstrating the urgency in facilitating the scheme's successful implementation. A further review is scheduled for April 28.
(With inputs from agencies.)