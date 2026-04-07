500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor Attains First Criticality, Strengthening Energy Security

In a defining moment for India’s nuclear energy programme, the country’s 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) successfully achieved first criticality—the initiation of a controlled nuclear fission chain reaction—at 08:25 PM on April 6, marking a major technological and strategic breakthrough in the nation’s quest for energy security and clean power generation.

The milestone places India among a select group of nations with advanced fast breeder reactor capabilities, reinforcing its position as a global leader in indigenous nuclear technology development.

A Strategic Leap in India’s Three-Stage Nuclear Programme

The achievement of first criticality represents a crucial step in operationalizing India’s ambitious three-stage nuclear power programme, which aims to maximize energy generation from limited uranium resources while leveraging the country’s vast thorium reserves.

Developed indigenously by the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) and constructed by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI), the PFBR is a flagship project under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). It is designed to act as the critical bridge between conventional pressurized heavy water reactors (PHWRs) and future thorium-based reactors.

The event took place in the presence of Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary, DAE & Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission (AEC), along with senior nuclear scientists and officials including Shri Sreekumar G. Pillai (Director, IGCAR), Shri Allu Ananth (CMD-In-Charge, BHAVINI), and Shri K.V. Suresh Kumar (Former CMD, BHAVINI).

The reactor achieved criticality after meeting stringent safety and operational benchmarks laid down by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), which granted clearance following a comprehensive review of plant systems and safety protocols.

Revolutionary Fast Breeder Technology

Unlike conventional nuclear reactors that primarily consume fissile material, the PFBR employs fast breeder technology, enabling it to generate more nuclear fuel than it consumes—a game-changing capability for long-term sustainability.

The reactor uses Uranium-Plutonium Mixed Oxide (MOX) fuel, surrounded by a blanket of Uranium-238. High-energy fast neutrons convert this non-fissile Uranium-238 into Plutonium-239, a fissile material, thereby effectively “breeding” new fuel.

In its advanced stages, the PFBR is designed to incorporate Thorium-232 in the blanket, which can be transmuted into Uranium-233—a key fuel for the third stage of India’s nuclear programme. This positions India to eventually harness its world’s largest thorium reserves for sustainable energy generation.

This closed fuel cycle approach dramatically enhances fuel utilization efficiency, reduces nuclear waste, and ensures long-term resource sustainability.

Advanced Engineering and Indigenous Innovation

The PFBR incorporates cutting-edge technologies, including:

Liquid sodium coolant system , enabling high thermal efficiency and operation at elevated temperatures

Closed nuclear fuel cycle , allowing reprocessing and reuse of spent fuel

Passive and active safety systems , designed to meet the highest global nuclear safety standards

Advanced materials and reactor physics design, developed entirely within India

The successful commissioning of such a complex reactor underscores the strength of India’s indigenous scientific, engineering, and manufacturing ecosystem, with a vast network of public and private sector industries contributing to its development.

Officials highlighted that the project is a testament to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, demonstrating India’s capability to design, build, and operate advanced nuclear systems without external dependence.

Energy Security and Climate Commitments

As India moves toward its goal of expanding clean energy capacity and achieving net-zero emissions targets, fast breeder reactors are expected to play a vital role in delivering reliable, low-carbon base-load power.

With higher fuel efficiency and the ability to recycle nuclear materials, PFBR technology offers a sustainable pathway to scale nuclear power while minimizing environmental impact.

Experts note that once fully operational, a fleet of fast breeder reactors could significantly reduce India’s dependence on imported uranium and fossil fuels, ensuring long-term energy independence.

Building the Future of Nuclear Science and Industry

Beyond electricity generation, the PFBR programme strengthens India’s capabilities in:

Nuclear fuel cycle technologies

Advanced reactor design and materials science

High-precision manufacturing and large-scale engineering

Strategic nuclear infrastructure development

The knowledge and experience gained from PFBR will inform the development of next-generation reactors, including thorium-based systems and advanced fast reactors.

A Milestone for Viksit Bharat

The successful attainment of first criticality is not merely a technical achievement—it represents a strategic leap toward a self-reliant, sustainable, and energy-secure India.

As the nation advances toward its vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the PFBR stands as a symbol of scientific excellence, technological sovereignty, and long-term planning in the energy sector.

With this milestone, India has taken a decisive step toward unlocking the full potential of nuclear energy—ensuring cleaner power, greater efficiency, and enduring energy security for future generations.