Australian-Chinese Dialogue on Energy Security Amid Global Tensions

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese engaged in discussions with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday, addressing concerns about regional energy security amidst China's recent ban on fuel exports.

The embargo, justified as a move to safeguard domestic interests, amplifies energy disruptions worsened by the ongoing Iran war.

Despite regional calls for leniency, China remains firm but considers conditional exceptions. Cooperation on clean energy and electric vehicles was also highlighted during this crucial dialogue ahead of the APEC Leaders' Meeting in November.