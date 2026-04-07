Reforming Food Safety: NHRC Pushes for a Multi-Sectoral Approach

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has suggested a multi-sectoral surveillance system and the development of cost-effective AI tools to monitor food quality in real-time. The recommendations were put forth by the NHRC's core group on the Right to Food and Nutrition.

Other key suggestions include the establishment of a dedicated consumer helpline, setting standards for public and private food storage facilities, and educating vendors against using artificial colors in fruits and vegetables. The NHRC aims to combat food adulteration through a comprehensive reform approach.

Participants at the meeting, chaired by NHRC Chairperson Justice V Ramasubramanian, included government officials, statutory bodies, and consumer activists. The group discussed enhancing transparency and accountability in food safety systems, with a call for concrete recommendations for government intervention.