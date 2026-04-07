Peace Talks Progress: Afghanistan and Pakistan in Crucial Discussions Mediated by China

In the northwestern Chinese city of Urumqi, significant strides have been made in resolving the ongoing conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Mediated by Chinese officials, talks have focused on ending the violence that erupted last October. The Taliban administration in Kabul reports 'useful discussions' with promising outcomes.

Tensions escalated when Islamabad accused the Afghan Taliban of providing sanctuary to militants who have launched attacks within Pakistan, an allegation Kabul denies. Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi assured that minor disagreements would not derail progress, following discussions with Chinese Ambassador Zhao Xing.

The conflict has resulted in numerous casualties, primarily on the Afghan side. The situation intensified after a Pakistani airstrike on a Kabul drug rehabilitation center, reportedly killing over 400 people. While Kabul condemns the attack, Pakistan insists it precisely targeted military and terrorist infrastructure. As global powers like Qatar, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia are preoccupied with other conflicts, China's mediation efforts are crucial.