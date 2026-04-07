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International Travel Halt Threatens Sanctuary Cities Amid Immigration Crackdown

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin announced the potential for halting international travel processing at U.S. airports in cities not cooperating with the Trump administration's immigration policies. This move targets Democratic 'sanctuary cities' and highlights ongoing funding disagreements. Mullin emphasized the decision is not final but remains a viable option.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:49 IST
International Travel Halt Threatens Sanctuary Cities Amid Immigration Crackdown
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin, revealed that stopping the processing of international travelers at major airports could soon be a reality for cities refusing to support the Trump administration's strict immigration policies.

This potential measure is directed at 'sanctuary cities,' predominantly Democratic, that have resisted cooperation with federal immigration crackdowns. Such a halt to processing travelers could disrupt international air travel and commerce significantly.

Mullin indicated that this drastic measure remains on the table, amid ongoing disputes over funding for the Department of Homeland Security, including Customs and Border Protection, highlighting the tension between federal and local jurisdictions over immigration enforcement.

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