Vatican Aid Convoy Halts Amid Southern Lebanon Turmoil

Amid escalating hostilities, a Vatican-organized aid convoy aimed at providing relief to southern Lebanon's besieged Christian town of Debel was forced to retreat due to heavy shelling. The humanitarian effort, organized by the Vatican's embassy, was hindered by the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, leaving residents without crucial supplies.

The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, which was escorting the convoy, reported minor injuries among its peacekeepers due to nearby shelling. Despite the dangers and the scarcity of essentials such as food, water, and medication, residents of Debel remain steadfast, rooted in their faith and historical ties to the area.

Priest Fadi Falfil highlighted the urgency of the situation, noting that the convoy, initially planned for Easter, had to be postponed due to safety concerns. As the conflict intensifies, the timeline for another aid attempt remains uncertain, with the Vatican embassy, Israeli military, and Hezbollah yet to comment on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)