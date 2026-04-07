High Stakes at Strait of Hormuz Amid Escalating Tensions

The international community is on edge as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres voices his deep concern following a provocative statement by US President Donald Trump. Trump's declaration suggested that a 'whole civilization will die tonight,' raising alarms globally.

The crisis centers around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passageway for global trade. Guterres has called for freedom of navigation to be restored, arguing that obstructing this key route threatens the world's most vulnerable populations.

The UN Security Council's recent vote on a resolution to reopen the strait was thwarted by vetoes from Russia and China, despite majority support. The UAE criticized the failure, stressing the importance of keeping the strait open to avert economic crisis.