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High Stakes at Strait of Hormuz Amid Escalating Tensions

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expresses deep concern over a statement by US President Donald Trump, warning Iran of potential destruction. Guterres emphasizes dialogue over violence and calls for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for navigation. A UN Security Council resolution on the matter faces veto from Russia and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 07-04-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 23:24 IST
High Stakes at Strait of Hormuz Amid Escalating Tensions
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The international community is on edge as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres voices his deep concern following a provocative statement by US President Donald Trump. Trump's declaration suggested that a 'whole civilization will die tonight,' raising alarms globally.

The crisis centers around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passageway for global trade. Guterres has called for freedom of navigation to be restored, arguing that obstructing this key route threatens the world's most vulnerable populations.

The UN Security Council's recent vote on a resolution to reopen the strait was thwarted by vetoes from Russia and China, despite majority support. The UAE criticized the failure, stressing the importance of keeping the strait open to avert economic crisis.

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