Manipur Dismisses Deadly Rumour, Calls for Calm

The Manipur government has vehemently denied rumors circulating on social media suggesting that security forces have killed numerous innocent protesters. Official statements from the government emphasize the critical need for verifying information before disseminating it.

In a post on X, the state's administration cautioned that such false reports could aggravate the already tense situation in Manipur. The government underscored the need for calm and clarity in these uncertain times, urging the public to base their actions on verified facts.

The authorities have signaled that legal consequences will be imposed on individuals spreading misinformation, as these actions threaten public order and peace. Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), inciting unrest through false information is punishable. The police confirmed there were no incidents involving security forces firing upon protesters, contradicting the rumors of fatalities and injuries.