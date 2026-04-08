NHRC Demands Answers on Whistleblower Allegations and Document Leaks

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has intervened following claims of retaliation against whistleblowers who highlighted alleged corruption within the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The NHRC has issued notices to the Health Ministry, FSSAI, and Delhi Police, demanding an action taken report within two weeks.

The complaints allege fraudulent activities during FSSAI's recruitment process and claim an internal inquiry found guilt among some employees. An FIR in March 2026 was filed against the whistleblowers for sharing internal findings. Priyank Kanoongo of the NHRC stated the issue was raised by a whistleblower via social media, drawing attention to police intimidation.

The NHRC has highlighted potential human rights violations and instructed Central Delhi authorities to safeguard whistleblowers' identities under the Whistle Blowers Protection Act, 2014. As the police investigate social media document leaks, the NHRC demands transparency on the FSSAI's internal inquiry findings.