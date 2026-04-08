Bribery Scandal: National Insurance Executives Arrested

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a manager and an investigator from the National Insurance Company Limited over a bribery case. This case involves an alleged demand for a bribe totaling more than Rs 2.6 lakh for reactivation of a cashless medical facility at a private hospital in Manesar, Haryana.

Officials claim that the accused initially demanded Rs 3 lakh from a complainant and had already received Rs 1 lakh as part of the total bribe. Following negotiations, the suspect agreed to accept Rs 2.6 lakh.

The CBI successfully set up a sting operation, catching the investigator red-handed while accepting the bribe. Further investigations implicated the manager, leading to the arrest of both individuals.