Bribery Scandal: National Insurance Executives Arrested
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a manager and an investigator from the National Insurance Company Limited for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2.6 lakh to reactivate a cashless medical facility at a private hospital in Manesar, Haryana. The officials were caught during CBI's sting operation.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a manager and an investigator from the National Insurance Company Limited over a bribery case. This case involves an alleged demand for a bribe totaling more than Rs 2.6 lakh for reactivation of a cashless medical facility at a private hospital in Manesar, Haryana.
Officials claim that the accused initially demanded Rs 3 lakh from a complainant and had already received Rs 1 lakh as part of the total bribe. Following negotiations, the suspect agreed to accept Rs 2.6 lakh.
The CBI successfully set up a sting operation, catching the investigator red-handed while accepting the bribe. Further investigations implicated the manager, leading to the arrest of both individuals.
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