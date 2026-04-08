Left Menu

Todd Blanche Defends Trump's Influence Over Federal Investigations

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche supports President Trump's right to influence federal investigations against those who have investigated him. Amidst criticisms of political targeting, Blanche emphasizes the president's duty to lead, asserting that justice is sought against perceived adversaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 00:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 00:29 IST
Todd Blanche Defends Trump's Influence Over Federal Investigations

In a recent statement, Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche affirmed President Donald Trump's authority to influence federal investigations targeting individuals who have scrutinized him. Blanche, who commented extensively for the first time since assuming his role, refuted allegations of the Justice Department targeting Trump's opponents improperly.

Blanche placed emphasis on Trump's entitlement and obligation to lead the nation by shaping inquiries as deemed necessary. With thousands of federal investigations ongoing, Blanche highlighted cases involving figures and entities that Trump has previously expressed concern over, advocating for their examination.

Despite facing judiciary hurdles, Blanche underscored Trump's quest for justice against those alleged to have misused the legal framework against him. He declined to speculate on his potential nomination as the permanent attorney general, expressing deference to Trump's decision-making process.

TRENDING

1
Pope Leo XIV Condemns Trump's Threat Against Iran

Pope Leo XIV Condemns Trump's Threat Against Iran

 Italy
2
Rory McIlroy's Newfound Ease at Augusta: From Pressure to Pleasure

Rory McIlroy's Newfound Ease at Augusta: From Pressure to Pleasure

 Global
3
U.N. Findings Reveal Incident in Lebanon: A Legal and Diplomatic Crisis Unfolds

U.N. Findings Reveal Incident in Lebanon: A Legal and Diplomatic Crisis Unfo...

 Global
4
DRI Cracks Gold Smuggling Ring at Bengaluru Airport

DRI Cracks Gold Smuggling Ring at Bengaluru Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why some small businesses win with AI while others fall behind

Firms risk ‘automation trap’ without human-centered AI strategy

Urban sustainability gains momentum with AI-driven policy interventions

Deep learning and AI unlock new era of solar energy forecasting and performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026