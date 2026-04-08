Todd Blanche Defends Trump's Influence Over Federal Investigations

In a recent statement, Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche affirmed President Donald Trump's authority to influence federal investigations targeting individuals who have scrutinized him. Blanche, who commented extensively for the first time since assuming his role, refuted allegations of the Justice Department targeting Trump's opponents improperly.

Blanche placed emphasis on Trump's entitlement and obligation to lead the nation by shaping inquiries as deemed necessary. With thousands of federal investigations ongoing, Blanche highlighted cases involving figures and entities that Trump has previously expressed concern over, advocating for their examination.

Despite facing judiciary hurdles, Blanche underscored Trump's quest for justice against those alleged to have misused the legal framework against him. He declined to speculate on his potential nomination as the permanent attorney general, expressing deference to Trump's decision-making process.