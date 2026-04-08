Apocalyptic Threat: Trump's Warning to Iran Shakes Global Stability

President Donald Trump has taken a hard stance against Iran, threatening extreme measures if Tehran does not adhere to his 8 p.m. EDT deadline to open the Strait of Hormuz. The international community, including the United Nations and religious leaders, has voiced strong condemnation of Trump's escalated rhetoric.

As the deadline looms, diplomatic channels remain active, with Pakistan proposing a temporary ceasefire to foster diplomatic negotiations. Meanwhile, military actions on both sides intensify, complicating the path to peace and causing widespread unease.

The security situation remains tense, with global markets reacting cautiously and regional military activity escalating. Iran holds firm against a ceasefire without specific guarantees, while the U.S. remains poised for further action. Tensions continue to rise as the world watches with bated breath.

(With inputs from agencies.)