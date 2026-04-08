Federal Judge Pauses Louisiana's Abortion Pill Lawsuit Amid FDA Review

A federal judge has temporarily halted the state of Louisiana's attempt to restrict nationwide access to the abortion pill, mifepristone, as the President Donald Trump's administration reviews its safety.

U.S. District Judge David Joseph emphasized that the FDA's ongoing review should proceed before legal actions determine the drug's future distribution.

Despite ordering a pause on the lawsuit, Joseph noted Louisiana could revisit the matter post-review. This legal confrontation highlights broader clashes over access to abortion medications, especially following the reversal of the U.S. Supreme Court's abortion rights ruling in 2022.