Federal Judge Pauses Louisiana's Abortion Pill Lawsuit Amid FDA Review
A federal judge has suspended Louisiana's lawsuit to limit access to the abortion pill mifepristone while the FDA reviews its safety. The dispute arises from a 2023 rule allowing the pill to be dispensed via mail, which Louisiana contests. The case is paused pending FDA's decision.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 02:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 02:15 IST
A federal judge has temporarily halted the state of Louisiana's attempt to restrict nationwide access to the abortion pill, mifepristone, as the President Donald Trump's administration reviews its safety.
U.S. District Judge David Joseph emphasized that the FDA's ongoing review should proceed before legal actions determine the drug's future distribution.
Despite ordering a pause on the lawsuit, Joseph noted Louisiana could revisit the matter post-review. This legal confrontation highlights broader clashes over access to abortion medications, especially following the reversal of the U.S. Supreme Court's abortion rights ruling in 2022.
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