Veto Clash: China and Russia Block U.N. Resolution on Strait of Hormuz

In a significant development, China and Russia have vetoed a United Nations resolution aimed at coordinating international efforts to secure commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The resolution, largely supported by Bahrain, was deemed biased against Iran by Moscow and Beijing, triggering sharp criticism from the United States.

Oil prices have seen a notable increase following aggressive actions by the U.S. and Israel against Iran, leading to a conflict that's persisted for over five weeks, during which Iran has primarily obstructed the strait, a crucial conduit for global oil and gas transport.

The U.S. ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz, slammed the Chinese and Russian vetoes, branding them as a failure to address the humanitarian impact of Iran's blockade on regions like the Congo and Gaza. France also expressed disappointment, emphasizing that the resolution sought purely defensive security measures for the strait.

(With inputs from agencies.)