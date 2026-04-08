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Currencies Surge as Trump Announces Ceasefire with Iran

The dollar fell to a monthly low while other major currencies surged after President Donald Trump's announcement of a ceasefire with Iran. The ceasefire bolstered investors' confidence, leading to a rally in traditional and cryptocurrency markets. However, caution remains as markets could fluctuate in the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 07:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 07:37 IST
Currencies Surge as Trump Announces Ceasefire with Iran
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The U.S. dollar tumbled to its lowest in a month as the euro, yen, Australian, and New Zealand dollars rallied strongly in Asian trading on Wednesday. This came after President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, which eased global tensions.

The Japanese yen rose 0.7% against the dollar, reaching 158.50 per dollar. The euro and the British pound also saw gains, climbing 0.7% and 0.8% respectively. The Australian dollar rose 1.2% while the New Zealand dollar gained 1.1% as risk appetite returned to the markets.

Investors reacted positively to the ceasefire, which was declared shortly before Trump's deadline for Iran to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Analysts warn, however, that the currency markets could still face volatility in the coming weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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