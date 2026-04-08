Delhi High Court Dismisses Petition in AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper Scam

In a significant development in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case, the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition from British national Christian Michel James on Wednesday. The petition sought his release from prison, arguing that after serving the maximum sentence possible, his continued detention in India has become unlawful.

The bench, comprising Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja, found no merit in James's plea, which assailed the provisions of the India-UAE extradition treaty. Signed in 1999, the treaty allows prosecution of extradited persons not only for the specific charges extant but also for connected offenses, a point that James's defense team vehemently contested.

A crucial figure in the chopper scam probe, James was extradited from Dubai in 2018, arrested by the CBI and ED, and has spent years in judicial custody. Although granted bail, failures to meet set conditions have kept him incarcerated. The case continues to spotlight complexities in international extradition agreements.