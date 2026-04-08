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Zero Tolerance to Terror: J&K Terminates Employees for Militant Links

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has dismissed two government employees, Farhat Ali Khanday and Mohammad Shafi Dar, for alleged terrorist affiliations. This action is part of the administration's 'zero-tolerance to terror' policy under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution to eliminate militant elements from governmental positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-04-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 13:04 IST
Zero Tolerance to Terror: J&K Terminates Employees for Militant Links
Manoj Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against extremism, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has terminated the services of two state employees due to alleged ties with terrorist groups, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. The dismissals align with the administration's 'zero-tolerance to terror' policy.

Farhat Ali Khanday, employed with the education department, was reportedly using his role as a front for Hizbul Mujahideen activities. His links to militancy came to light following an investigation into a hawala network in 2011. Despite being charged, Khanday continued his unlawful activities after securing bail.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Shafi Dar of the rural development department was accused of being a Lashkar-e-Taiba associate. Authorities arrested him in 2025, recovering arms from his possession. Both men were dismissed under Article 311(2)(c), reinforcing the administration's crackdown on government personnel with terror affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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