Left Menu

Belgian Shores: The New Gateway for Migrant Smugglers to Britain

Belgium's coastline is increasingly being used by smugglers to transport migrants to Britain due to tightened controls along the French coast. Although numbers remain low compared to the France-Britain route, authorities report a rise in departures, sparking concerns over safety and prompting calls for action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 13:30 IST
Belgian Shores: The New Gateway for Migrant Smugglers to Britain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities have noted a rise in smuggling activities along Belgium's coastline, as smugglers increasingly use it to transport migrants to Britain. This shift follows tightened controls along the French coast, according to police spokesman An Berger.

Though the number of attempts remains relatively small compared to France's, 17 departures have been recorded this year. In contrast, there were no more than two per year since 2021. Belgian Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt indicated a growing concern as efforts continue to mitigate these occurrences.

Smugglers are employing 'taxi boats' departing from quiet Belgian beaches. Migrants are charged around 2,000 euros, facing threats and abuses, according to EU border agency Frontex spokesperson Chris Borowski. The recent rescue of migrants from a sinking dinghy highlights ongoing risks involved in these perilous journeys.

TRENDING

1
Gulf Markets Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Hope

Gulf Markets Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Hope

 Global
2
Gujarat Gears Up for 2030 Commonwealth Games: A Prestigious Sporting Journey Begins

Gujarat Gears Up for 2030 Commonwealth Games: A Prestigious Sporting Journey...

 India
3
CareCon 2026: Pioneering a Patient-Centric Healthcare Revolution

CareCon 2026: Pioneering a Patient-Centric Healthcare Revolution

 India
4
Historic Ceasefire: A Glimmer of Peace Between U.S. and Iran

Historic Ceasefire: A Glimmer of Peace Between U.S. and Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026