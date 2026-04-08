Belgian Shores: The New Gateway for Migrant Smugglers to Britain

Authorities have noted a rise in smuggling activities along Belgium's coastline, as smugglers increasingly use it to transport migrants to Britain. This shift follows tightened controls along the French coast, according to police spokesman An Berger.

Though the number of attempts remains relatively small compared to France's, 17 departures have been recorded this year. In contrast, there were no more than two per year since 2021. Belgian Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt indicated a growing concern as efforts continue to mitigate these occurrences.

Smugglers are employing 'taxi boats' departing from quiet Belgian beaches. Migrants are charged around 2,000 euros, facing threats and abuses, according to EU border agency Frontex spokesperson Chris Borowski. The recent rescue of migrants from a sinking dinghy highlights ongoing risks involved in these perilous journeys.