India Urges Nationals to Swiftly Exit Iran Amid Rising Tensions

In light of recent geopolitical tensions, India has issued a crucial advisory urging its citizens in Iran to leave the country promptly. The Indian embassy in Tehran highlighted the necessity of swift coordination for a safe evacuation using embassy-suggested routes.

This advisory comes on the heels of a tentative two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran involving the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, which came after a joint attack by the US and Israel resulted in the death of Iran's supreme leader.

With around 9,000 Indian nationals, including students, present in Iran at the onset of the conflict, the embassy provided emergency contact information to assist in the evacuation process, while noting that 1,800 have already returned to India.