Left Menu

India Urges Nationals to Swiftly Exit Iran Amid Rising Tensions

In response to escalating tensions and recent geopolitical developments, the Indian government advises nationals in Iran to vacate the country quickly, coordinating with the Indian embassy. This advisory follows a conditional ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran after an attack that widened the conflict in the Gulf region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:32 IST
India Urges Nationals to Swiftly Exit Iran Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In light of recent geopolitical tensions, India has issued a crucial advisory urging its citizens in Iran to leave the country promptly. The Indian embassy in Tehran highlighted the necessity of swift coordination for a safe evacuation using embassy-suggested routes.

This advisory comes on the heels of a tentative two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran involving the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, which came after a joint attack by the US and Israel resulted in the death of Iran's supreme leader.

With around 9,000 Indian nationals, including students, present in Iran at the onset of the conflict, the embassy provided emergency contact information to assist in the evacuation process, while noting that 1,800 have already returned to India.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: EU's Political Battle with Hungary's Orban

Tensions Escalate: EU's Political Battle with Hungary's Orban

 Global
2
Real Estate Resilience Amidst Global Uncertainty

Real Estate Resilience Amidst Global Uncertainty

 India
3
Stringent Measures: NSA Invoked Against Cattle Smuggler in Odisha

Stringent Measures: NSA Invoked Against Cattle Smuggler in Odisha

 India
4
Dollar Dips as U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Sparks Market Rally

Dollar Dips as U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Sparks Market Rally

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026