India Urges Nationals to Swiftly Exit Iran Amid Rising Tensions
In response to escalating tensions and recent geopolitical developments, the Indian government advises nationals in Iran to vacate the country quickly, coordinating with the Indian embassy. This advisory follows a conditional ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran after an attack that widened the conflict in the Gulf region.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In light of recent geopolitical tensions, India has issued a crucial advisory urging its citizens in Iran to leave the country promptly. The Indian embassy in Tehran highlighted the necessity of swift coordination for a safe evacuation using embassy-suggested routes.
This advisory comes on the heels of a tentative two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran involving the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, which came after a joint attack by the US and Israel resulted in the death of Iran's supreme leader.
With around 9,000 Indian nationals, including students, present in Iran at the onset of the conflict, the embassy provided emergency contact information to assist in the evacuation process, while noting that 1,800 have already returned to India.
ALSO READ
Close Call: The Escalating Tensions Between Trump and Tehran
China's Diplomatic Push: Tehran's Ceasefire Decision in the US Conflict
Tehran on Edge: Navigating Life Amid Power Threats
Tehran's Defiant Stand Amidst US-Iran Tensions
Tensions Escalate: India Issues Urgent Advisory for Nationals in Iran