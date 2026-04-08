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Bombay High Court Voids Ponda Byelection Notification

The Bombay High Court cancelled the Election Commission of India's notification for Ponda Assembly's April 9 byelection, responding to petitions against holding an election with less than one year of the assembly's term left. The court ruled in favor of the petitioners, citing the Representation of the People Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:37 IST
Bombay High Court Voids Ponda Byelection Notification
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has declared the notification for the Ponda Assembly byelection as 'null and void,' effectively canceling the April 9 vote. Justices Valmiki Menezes and Amit Jamsandekar ruled on the petitions filed by voters challenging the election's validity due to the short remaining term.

The byelection was called following former Goa minister Ravi Naik's death in October. The Election Commission of India had announced polling for April 9 and counting for May 4. However, petitioners argued that the Representation of the People Act does not mandate an election if less than one year remains in the assembly's term.

The high court sided with the petitioners, emphasizing that the newly elected MLA would serve for only a few months. Prior to the decision, authorities had reviewed the byelection's preparedness, but the court's ruling has now nullified those efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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