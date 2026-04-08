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Oil Prices Plunge as US-Iran Ceasefire Revives Strait of Hormuz Trade

Oil prices dropped below $100 per barrel following an unexpected ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran, allowing limited access to the crucial Strait of Hormuz. This move could ease global oil disruptions, although long-term peace remains uncertain as negotiations continue to shape future geopolitical dynamics in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:30 IST
Oil Prices Plunge as US-Iran Ceasefire Revives Strait of Hormuz Trade
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Oil prices fell below the $100 mark on Wednesday when U.S. President Donald Trump announced a surprising two-week ceasefire agreement with Iran, facilitating the reopening of the crucial Strait of Hormuz. The move comes as a relief for global oil markets, previously anxious over escalating tensions in the region.

Both Brent crude and WTI futures saw significant drops, while European diesel prices also declined sharply. The ceasefire emerged as a potential turning point in a standoff that threatened major disruptions; around 20% of the world's daily oil supply transits through this vital chokepoint.

Analysts caution that while the ceasefire may temporarily ease trade flow tensions, the future remains fraught with uncertainty. Talks in Pakistan aim to solidify a more permanent agreement, as experts like Tamas Varga and Saul Kavonic warn of potential long-term risks to the Strait of Hormuz, given regional dynamics.

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