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Supreme Debate: Who Can Challenge Sabarimala Temple Customs?

The Supreme Court is questioning the legitimacy of those challenging Sabarimala Temple customs, focusing on whether non-devotees can file petitions. Justice Nagarathna highlighted that the original petitioners were not devotees, sparking a discussion about the parameters and motivations of Public Interest Litigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:34 IST
Supreme Debate: Who Can Challenge Sabarimala Temple Customs?
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  • India

The Supreme Court has raised questions about the legal standing of individuals challenging the customs of the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, focusing on whether non-devotees have the right to file such petitions.

Justice B V Nagarathna questioned the role of Indian Young Lawyers Association in the case, noting they are not devotees of the temple. The discussion revolved around the legitimacy and motivations behind such Public Interest Litigations (PILs).

The Supreme Court emphasized the careful approach it takes in entertaining PILs, considering new parameters to ensure they are not motivated by hidden agendas. The issue remains contentious, especially following a 2018 ruling that lifted a historical ban on women of certain ages entering the temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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