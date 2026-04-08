Oil Prices Plunge as Trump Secures Ceasefire with Iran

Oil prices have plunged below the $100 threshold after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a mutually agreed ceasefire with Iran, conditional on reopening the vital Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures dropped by 16% to $91.80 a barrel, while WTI fell by 18% to $92.62.

European benchmark diesel prices also experienced a decline as Trump's intervention arrived just in time to avert widespread conflict, demanding Iran allow safe passage through the strait or face significant repercussions. Iran responded, agreeing to halt attacks if reciprocal measures were guaranteed.

Markets are now focused on a potential meeting in Pakistan where the truce might evolve into a lasting peace agreement. However, uncertainty remains, with analysts highlighting potential future volatility should tensions around the Strait of Hormuz resurface.