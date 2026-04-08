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Oil Prices Plunge as Trump Secures Ceasefire with Iran

Oil prices dropped under $100 per barrel after President Trump negotiated a ceasefire with Iran, contingent on reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Brent and WTI futures saw significant declines. The agreement could allow for a gradual resumption of oil flow through the strait, easing concerns over global oil supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:50 IST
Oil Prices Plunge as Trump Secures Ceasefire with Iran
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Oil prices have plunged below the $100 threshold after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a mutually agreed ceasefire with Iran, conditional on reopening the vital Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude futures dropped by 16% to $91.80 a barrel, while WTI fell by 18% to $92.62.

European benchmark diesel prices also experienced a decline as Trump's intervention arrived just in time to avert widespread conflict, demanding Iran allow safe passage through the strait or face significant repercussions. Iran responded, agreeing to halt attacks if reciprocal measures were guaranteed.

Markets are now focused on a potential meeting in Pakistan where the truce might evolve into a lasting peace agreement. However, uncertainty remains, with analysts highlighting potential future volatility should tensions around the Strait of Hormuz resurface.

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