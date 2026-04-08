Ceasefire Echoes Across the Middle East Amid Unresolved Tensions

WASHINGTON/DUBAI/TEL AVIV/BEIRUT - A two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, mediated by Pakistan, offers temporary relief from a regional conflict that has wreaked havoc across the Middle East and disrupted global energy supplies.

Despite the agreement announced by President Donald Trump, tensions remain high, with unresolved disputes potentially shaping the Middle East for generations. The battle continues in Lebanon as Israel intensifies its airstrikes against Hezbollah, maintaining that the ceasefire does not apply there.

Peace talks are proposed in Islamabad, but disagreements persist as each side adheres to its respective demands. As celebrations and skepticism mingle on the streets, the geopolitical balance hangs in precarious suspense.

(With inputs from agencies.)