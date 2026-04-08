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Trial Unfolds: Syrian Man Denies Human Rights Violations in Dutch Court

A Syrian man, Rafiq al Q, is on trial in the Netherlands for alleged crimes against humanity. He denies the charges, claiming a conspiracy against him. The trial explores universal jurisdiction principles, a legal mechanism allowing prosecution for war crimes committed abroad. Hearings continue amidst Syrian geopolitical shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:03 IST
Trial Unfolds: Syrian Man Denies Human Rights Violations in Dutch Court

The trial of a 58-year-old Syrian man, Rafiq al Q, opened in the Netherlands on Wednesday, focusing on allegations of crimes against humanity. Al Q, accused of torture and sexual violence, firmly rejected the charges, claiming a conspiracy by alleged victims and witnesses.

Prosecutors allege al Q was a leading figure in the pro-Assad National Defence Force during Syria's civil war. His involvement as a chief interrogator for the paramilitary group is also under scrutiny. Al Q refuted these claims in court, even questioning the integrity of his own legal counsel.

This significant case, rooted in universal jurisdiction principles, highlights international efforts to address war crimes. The trial occurs against the backdrop of Syria's evolving political landscape, especially following the removal of Bashar Assad and the rise of interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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