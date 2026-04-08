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U.S. Declares Military Victory Over Iran

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a significant military victory over Iran, claiming the destruction of Tehran's missile program. Following President Trump's decision to avert a full-scale assault, U.S. objectives have been achieved, but forces remain vigilant to enforce a ceasefire and monitor Iran's uranium stockpile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:19 IST
U.S. Declares Military Victory Over Iran
Pete Hegseth

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth asserted on Wednesday the United States had scored a decisive military victory over Iran, proclaiming the effective dismantlement of Tehran's missile capabilities. Hegseth, together with General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke to reporters following President Donald Trump's de-escalation of tensions.

The president had previously threatened a full-scale assault on Iran, which was called off mere hours before the deadline for Tehran to open the blockaded Strait of Hormuz. General Caine confirmed U.S. military goals in Iran are now complete, but cautioned that the ceasefire remains temporary.

Hegseth emphasized the continued U.S. military presence in the region, highlighting the need to ensure Iran's compliance with a two-week ceasefire and carefully monitor its uranium stockpile. "On the uranium, we're watching it. We know what they have, and they will give it up, and we'll get it. We'll take it if we have to," Hegseth stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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