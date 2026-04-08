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UAE Cracks Down on Social Media Misinformation Amidst West Asia Conflict

In Abu Dhabi, police arrested 375 individuals of various nationalities for allegedly sharing misleading information about the West Asia conflict on social media. Authorities stressed the importance of accuracy and warned of legal actions against those spreading panic. The announcement coincided with President Trump's ceasefire announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:25 IST
UAE Cracks Down on Social Media Misinformation Amidst West Asia Conflict
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  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi police have arrested at least 375 people from different nationalities on suspicion of disseminating 'misleading' information about the ongoing conflict in West Asia through social media platforms, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The individuals have been referred to public prosecution for legal proceedings under the applicable laws. The authorities emphasized that these actions represent a significant violation aimed at disrupting societal stability and vowed strict legal action against offenders.

The incident highlights the ongoing tension in the region, aggravated by a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran, brokered by Pakistan and announced by President Donald Trump. Public urged to rely on credible sources and refrain from spreading unverified news.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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