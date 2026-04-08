UAE Cracks Down on Social Media Misinformation Amidst West Asia Conflict

Abu Dhabi police have arrested at least 375 people from different nationalities on suspicion of disseminating 'misleading' information about the ongoing conflict in West Asia through social media platforms, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The individuals have been referred to public prosecution for legal proceedings under the applicable laws. The authorities emphasized that these actions represent a significant violation aimed at disrupting societal stability and vowed strict legal action against offenders.

The incident highlights the ongoing tension in the region, aggravated by a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran, brokered by Pakistan and announced by President Donald Trump. Public urged to rely on credible sources and refrain from spreading unverified news.

(With inputs from agencies.)