INS Sudarshini Showcases India’s Maritime Diplomacy at Escale à Sète 2026

Demonstrating India’s expanding maritime outreach and soft power projection, the Indian Navy’s sail training ship INS Sudarshini concluded a landmark participation at the globally acclaimed Escale à Sète 2026 maritime festival, departing the historic French port city on April 7. The ship’s presence at one of the Mediterranean’s largest and most prestigious biennial maritime gatherings underscored India’s commitment to preserving seafaring heritage while advancing international naval cooperation.

Escale à Sète, widely recognized for bringing together dozens of tall ships, naval vessels, and maritime enthusiasts from across continents, served as a dynamic platform for cultural diplomacy, professional exchange, and maritime innovation. INS Sudarshini stood out not only as a symbol of India’s rich nautical traditions but also as a modern training vessel embodying sustainable sailing practices and seamanship excellence.

A Confluence of Heritage, Training, and Global Collaboration

INS Sudarshini’s participation highlighted the Indian Navy’s unique approach to training—blending traditional sailing techniques with contemporary naval education. As a sail training ship, Sudarshini plays a crucial role in developing leadership, resilience, and teamwork among naval cadets, while promoting environmentally sustainable navigation practices.

During the multi-day festival, the ship engaged in a wide spectrum of activities including:

Maritime workshops focused on traditional rigging, navigation, and ship handling

Cross-cultural exchanges with crews from Europe, Asia, and the Americas

Competitive sporting events, fostering camaraderie among international naval personnel

These engagements reinforced India’s growing role in global maritime networks and highlighted the importance of interoperability and shared knowledge in modern naval operations.

Indian Naval Contingent Shines at Historic Parade

A major highlight of the event was the participation of the Indian Naval marching contingent in the Heritage City Parade, commemorating the 400th anniversary of the French Navy. Marching through the centuries-old streets of Sète, the contingent captivated international audiences with a precise and disciplined display, proudly carrying the Indian tricolour.

The performance drew widespread appreciation from spectators and dignitaries alike, symbolizing not only ceremonial excellence but also the deep-rooted historical and strategic ties between India and France.

Sporting Excellence and International Recognition

Adding to the accolades, the INS Sudarshini rowing team secured a bronze medal at the Jeux Maritimes, a competitive highlight of the festival that brings together elite maritime crews. The achievement reflects the Indian Navy’s emphasis on physical fitness, teamwork, and competitive spirit as integral components of naval training.

Grande Parade: A Spectacle of Seamanship

The festival concluded with the iconic Grande Parade de Départ, a ceremonial sail past featuring participating tall ships. INS Sudarshini delivered a visually striking performance, unfurling her sails in a display that blended traditional craftsmanship with nautical precision, drawing admiration from maritime enthusiasts and onlookers.

Public Engagement and Cultural Diplomacy

During her stay in Sète, INS Sudarshini was opened to the public, attracting thousands of visitors, including maritime experts, students, and local residents. Visitors were offered guided tours showcasing the ship’s design, operational capabilities, and its role in naval training.

The overwhelming response highlighted growing global interest in India’s maritime heritage and reinforced people-to-people connections between India and France.

A notable cultural initiative during the visit was a joint yoga session conducted with crews of the French Navy’s FS Étoile and Italy’s ITS Corsaro. This initiative symbolized India’s holistic approach to well-being and its ability to integrate cultural traditions into international engagements.

High-Level Diplomatic Engagement

An official reception hosted onboard INS Sudarshini by Shri Sanjeev Singla, Ambassador of India to France, brought together senior naval officers, international dignitaries, and representatives from participating nations.

In his address, Ambassador Singla emphasized:

The historic depth of Indo-French maritime relations

The growing strategic cooperation between the two navies

The importance of collaborative maritime security and cultural exchange

The event further strengthened diplomatic ties and highlighted the role of naval platforms as instruments of international engagement.

Lokayan 26: Expanding India’s Maritime Footprint

Following her successful engagement in France, INS Sudarshini has set sail for Casablanca, Morocco, as part of her ongoing deployment under Lokayan 26—a flagship initiative aimed at enhancing maritime cooperation, training exchanges, and cultural outreach across key regions.

Lokayan missions represent India’s strategic vision of:

Promoting maritime diplomacy

Strengthening naval partnerships

Showcasing India’s seafaring heritage on a global stage

Strategic Significance

INS Sudarshini’s participation in Escale à Sète 2026 reflects a broader shift in India’s naval strategy—leveraging soft power, heritage platforms, and international engagement to complement traditional defense capabilities. With increasing focus on the Indo-Pacific and beyond, such deployments play a vital role in building trust, interoperability, and shared maritime awareness.

As global maritime challenges evolve—from security threats to environmental concerns—India’s emphasis on collaboration, sustainability, and cultural diplomacy positions it as a key stakeholder in shaping the future of global seafaring.