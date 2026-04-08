Bahrain and UAE Forge $5.3 Billion Currency Swap Agreement
The central banks of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have agreed on a currency swap arrangement valued at 2 billion Bahraini dinars ($5.3 billion) for five years. This agreement aims to facilitate easier access to each other's currencies, minimizing costs and exchange-rate risks in cross-border trade and investment.
The central banks of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have reached a significant financial milestone by establishing a currency swap agreement valued at 2 billion Bahraini dinars, equivalent to $5.3 billion. The agreement is set for a five-year term.
Such currency swap lines between central banks allow each institution to procure the other's currency without the need to utilize foreign exchange markets. This mechanism helps in reducing transaction costs and mitigates the risks associated with exchange rates.
This agreement is expected to enhance cross-border trade and investment between the two nations, offering a stable platform for financial transactions. The exchange rate used is 1 US dollar to 0.3772 Bahraini dinars.
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