Bahrain and UAE Forge $5.3 Billion Currency Swap Agreement

The central banks of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have reached a significant financial milestone by establishing a currency swap agreement valued at 2 billion Bahraini dinars, equivalent to $5.3 billion. The agreement is set for a five-year term.

Such currency swap lines between central banks allow each institution to procure the other's currency without the need to utilize foreign exchange markets. This mechanism helps in reducing transaction costs and mitigates the risks associated with exchange rates.

This agreement is expected to enhance cross-border trade and investment between the two nations, offering a stable platform for financial transactions. The exchange rate used is 1 US dollar to 0.3772 Bahraini dinars.