India and Bangladesh: Rebuilding Ties Amidst Political Shifts

In a pivotal meeting on Wednesday, India and Bangladesh committed to repairing their strained relations after an 18-month hiatus. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman took decisive steps to enhance cooperation in critical sectors such as trade, energy, and social exchanges.

Despite pressing extradition requests for former political figures Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, accused by the International Crimes Tribunal, both nations agreed this issue should not eclipse their diplomatic progress. The discussions also addressed the easing of visa processes for Bangladeshis, especially in business and medical sectors.

The recent political transition in Bangladesh, with Tarique Rahman's BNP government assuming power in February, has set a fresh context for these talks. Both sides seek mutual benefit, reflecting a strategic shift towards a 'Bangladesh First' foreign policy paradigm.

(With inputs from agencies.)