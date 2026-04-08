Centre Reviews National Preparedness Amid West Asia Crisis: Assures Energy, Food Security and Supply Chain Stability

In a high-level strategic review of India’s preparedness in light of evolving geopolitical tensions in West Asia, the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM), chaired by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, convened its third meeting at Kartavya Bhawan in New Delhi to assess the country’s readiness across critical sectors including energy, food security, and supply chains.

The meeting brought together senior Cabinet ministers spanning key portfolios—finance, external affairs, agriculture, commerce, petroleum, railways, civil aviation, and technology—reflecting a whole-of-government approach to crisis management and resilience planning.

Government Ensures Stability Amid Global Uncertainty

Addressing the meeting, Shri Rajnath Singh directed all departments to maintain heightened vigilance, strengthen inter-ministerial coordination, and focus on resilience-building measures to mitigate any potential fallout from the conflict.

He reiterated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the government is proactively ensuring:

Continuous availability of LPG, petrol, and diesel

Uninterrupted supply of fertilisers for agriculture

Smooth distribution of essential commodities across the country

Energy Security Reinforced Through Strategic Actions

One of the most critical updates presented during the meeting was India’s proactive management of energy logistics amid disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy corridor.

Key achievements include:

Safe transit of 8 LPG vessels over the past 40 days

Delivery of approximately 340 TMT of LPG , equivalent to 11 days of India’s import requirement

No reported shortages or disruptions in LPG distribution nationwide

India has reportedly facilitated the highest number of vessel evacuations globally from the region, underscoring its logistical preparedness and maritime coordination capabilities.

Innovative Measures to Stabilize LPG Supply

To address evolving demand patterns and ensure equitable distribution:

Supply of 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders for vulnerable populations has been doubled beyond the 20% allocation

Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) fuel outlets continue to ensure uninterrupted supply of auto LPG for transport needs

Additionally, in a significant policy move:

70% of LPG supply has been allocated to non-domestic bulk consumers , prioritizing critical sectors such as: Pharmaceuticals Food processing Agriculture Polymers and packaging Steel and defence materials



This targeted allocation is aimed at preventing industrial disruptions and safeguarding supply chains.

PNG Adoption Gains Momentum

The government is also accelerating the transition toward Piped Natural Gas (PNG) as a long-term solution to reduce LPG dependence.

Recent data indicates:

Addition of 3.16 lakh new PNG connections , a threefold increase compared to March 2025

Voluntary surrender of over 16,700 LPG connections, reflecting a behavioural shift toward cleaner fuel alternatives

Robust Food Security Buffer and Market Stability

The IGoM review confirmed that India’s food security systems remain strong and resilient, supported by:

Adequate buffer stocks of rice and wheat under the Public Distribution System (PDS)

Active monitoring and intervention through the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS-D)

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) continues to maintain sufficient reserves to:

Stabilize prices

Prevent shortages

Respond to emergency requirements

Edible Oils and Sugar: Supply Remains Stable

Despite global uncertainties:

Edible oil supplies remain stable, supported by steady imports and improved domestic mustard production

Sugar availability is robust, with 15.80 lakh metric tonnes approved for export and low inflation (~3%) over the past three years

Real-Time Price Monitoring Across 578 Centres

The government is actively monitoring prices of 40 essential commodities across 578 centres nationwide, ensuring early detection of volatility.

So far:

Prices remain largely stable

Only moderate increases in edible oil prices have been observed

This real-time monitoring system enables swift policy responses to emerging market pressures.

Strengthening Agricultural and Procurement Systems

Preparations for the Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2026–27 are underway, with:

Procurement operations initiated through state agencies

Adequate packaging materials being ensured

Diversification of packaging sources to mitigate supply risks

Additionally, procurement of onions for buffer stock is set to begin, aimed at stabilizing mandi prices and supporting farmers.

Integrated Crisis Response Framework

The IGoM’s deliberations highlighted India’s evolving approach to crisis management, combining:

Data-driven monitoring

Targeted policy interventions

Inter-ministerial coordination

Strategic resource allocation

The government also noted easing energy prices following recent geopolitical developments, while maintaining readiness for any future contingencies.

A Resilient India in a Volatile Global Environment

The review underscores India’s ability to navigate global disruptions through proactive planning and coordinated governance.

By ensuring uninterrupted supplies of energy, food, and essential goods, the government aims to:

Protect citizens from external shocks

Maintain economic stability

Strengthen national resilience

As global uncertainties persist, India’s integrated response framework positions it to effectively manage risks while sustaining growth and stability.