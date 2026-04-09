FCC Tightens Grip on Chinese Testing Labs

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced plans to vote this month on a new measure to ban all Chinese laboratories from testing electronic devices intended for the U.S. market. This escalation broadens previous efforts aimed at restricting Chinese influence in American technology sectors.

Last year, the FCC forbade testing of U.S. electronics by labs owned or controlled by the Chinese government, leading to the prohibition of 23 labs. Despite this, the majority of China-based testing facilities continue to operate with U.S. electronics, a situation the FCC is looking to rectify with this new vote.

This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to limit China's impact on U.S. technology, reflecting broader tensions between Washington and Beijing. The implications of this vote, if passed, are yet to be fully seen, but it marks a significant step in regulatory actions concerning global tech trade.