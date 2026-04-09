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Islamic State Support Leads to Guilty Plea in Brooklyn Terror Plot

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a Pakistani man, pled guilty to plotting a terrorist attack in support of the Islamic State. The plan involved attacking a Jewish center in Brooklyn, which he later regretted as morally reprehensible. Khan's plot was linked to responding to events in Gaza. His sentencing is set for August.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 09-04-2026 03:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 03:55 IST
Islamic State Support Leads to Guilty Plea in Brooklyn Terror Plot

In a startling recent development, Pakistani national Muhammad Shahzeb Khan has confessed to plotting a terrorist attack on a Jewish center in Brooklyn, with ties to the Islamic State group. He voiced regret for what he described as a morally reprehensible action during a plea at Manhattan federal court.

Khan, 21, intended to attack the center with automatic weapons, coinciding with the anniversary of past terrorist attacks. Arrested in Canada in September 2024, he was extradited to the US where he was charged with attempting acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries.

Links to the Islamic State were illuminated through Khan's online activities, eventually drawing US authorities' attention. His sentencing is scheduled for August, with potential penalties reaching life imprisonment. Khan's actions were reportedly motivated by retaliatory feelings towards Israeli actions in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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