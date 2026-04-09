India's Strategic Triumph at the UN ECOSOC

India has secured a remarkable victory at the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) by being elected to several influential subsidiary bodies. These include the Commission on Science and Technology for Development (2027-2030), the Committee on Non-Governmental Organisations (2027-2030), and the Committee for Programme and Coordination (2027-2029). The Permanent Mission of India to the UN announced these accomplishments on Wednesday, highlighting India's growing role on the international stage.

Prominently among these appointments, Indian Ambassador Preeti Saran has been successfully re-elected to the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (2027-2030). This committee, consisting of 18 independent experts, is dedicated to overseeing the implementation of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, which includes essential rights such as adequate food, housing, education, health, and social security.

The impact of India's election is significant, as it positions the country to actively participate in decisions affecting global standards on science, technology, and socio-economic development. The gained roles underscore India's strategic engagement with international bodies, reinforcing its commitment to fostering equitable development on a global scale.