Guilty Plea in Foiled ISIS-Inspired Attack on NYC Jewish Center
A Pakistani national, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, pled guilty to planning an ISIS-inspired mass shooting at a Jewish center in Brooklyn, NYC. He planned the attack to coincide with the anniversary of the 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel, aiming for mass casualties. Khan now faces a potential life sentence.
Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, also known as 'Shahzeb Jadoon', a Pakistani national residing in Canada, pleaded guilty to planning a mass shooting in Brooklyn, New York, inspired by the Islamic State. The attack was intended to coincide with the anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, according to U.S. officials.
Khan was charged with attempting acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries and is scheduled for sentencing in August, with a maximum penalty of life in prison. Authorities revealed that Khan planned to illegally enter the U.S. for the attack, targeting a Jewish center with AR-style assault rifles.
The FBI's Counterterrorism Division intercepted Khan 12 miles from the U.S.-Canada border. Khan had communicated his plans to undercover officers, revealing his intent to target the Jewish community in revenge for actions in Gaza. He has since expressed remorse for his actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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