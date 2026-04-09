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UPDATE 1-Trump says US military to stay around Iran; threatens action if Tehran fails to comply with deal

​U.S. President Donald Trump ​said on Wednesday its military ‌ships and ​aircraft will remain around Iran and threatened that the U.S. will start "shooting" again unless Tehran fully complies ‌with the deal reached with Washington. "All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry ...

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2026 09:50 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 09:50 IST
UPDATE 1-Trump says US military to stay around Iran; threatens action if Tehran fails to comply with deal

​U.S. President Donald Trump ​said on Wednesday its military ‌ships and ​aircraft will remain around Iran and threatened that the U.S. will start "shooting" again unless Tehran fully complies ‌with the deal reached with Washington.

"All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry ... will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time ‌as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with," Trump said ‌on his Truth Social platform. "If for any reason it is not, which is highly unlikely, then the "Shootin' Starts," bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before.," ⁠the president ​added.

Iran had said ⁠earlier on Wednesday that it would be "unreasonable" to proceed with talks to forge ⁠a permanent peace deal with the United States after Israel pounded Lebanon with its heaviest ​strikes yet on Wednesday, killing hundreds of people. The two sides appeared to ⁠be far apart on Iran's nuclear program, with Trump saying Iran had agreed to ⁠stop ​enriching uranium, and Iran's parliament speaker Mohammed Bager Qalibaf saying it was allowed to continue enriching uranium under the terms of the ceasefire.

"It was ⁠agreed, a long time ago, and despite all of the fake rhetoric to ⁠the contrary - NO ⁠NUCLEAR WEAPONS and, the Strait of Hormuz WILL BE OPEN & SAFE," Trump added in his late Wednesday's Truth Social post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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