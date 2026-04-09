Forging Bonds: Arunachal's Strategy for Strong Frontiers
The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, K T Parnaik, and Lieutenant General Neeraj Shukla of Gajraj Corps met in Tawang to emphasize collaboration between the army and local communities. They discussed the Vibrant Village Programme, focusing on infrastructure and quality of life improvements in remote border areas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 09-04-2026 09:52 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 09:52 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant meeting held in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik and Lieutenant General Neeraj Shukla, head of the Gajraj Corps, discussed strengthening ties between the armed forces and local communities.
Parnaik assured the General of the civil administration's support in enhancing infrastructure, particularly through the Vibrant Village Programme, a crucial initiative for border area development.
Lt Gen Shukla, who took command on April 1, emphasized his commitment to sustaining community goodwill while maintaining the army's operational preparedness.
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