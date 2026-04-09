Foreign Investment Surge Revitalizes Japanese Stocks Amid Ceasefire Prospects

Japanese stocks saw a notable surge in foreign investment during the week leading up to April 4, following discussions of a ceasefire in the Iran conflict. This marked a significant shift after three weeks of withdrawals.

According to Japan's Ministry of Finance, foreign investors infused a net 2.96 trillion yen into the market, countering almost two-thirds of the preceding week's sell-off.

Seasonal investment habits contributed significantly to this trend, as offshore shifts typically occur around this time. Additionally, rising bond yields locally made Japanese bonds more attractive to foreign investors.