Foreign Investment Surge Revitalizes Japanese Stocks Amid Ceasefire Prospects
Foreign investors returned to Japanese stocks with a net inflow of 2.96 trillion yen as market stability improved with a ceasefire deal in the Iran conflict. The stock market rally was supported by seasonal investment patterns and high local bond yields, reversing a previous sell-off.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 10:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 10:03 IST
Japanese stocks saw a notable surge in foreign investment during the week leading up to April 4, following discussions of a ceasefire in the Iran conflict. This marked a significant shift after three weeks of withdrawals.
According to Japan's Ministry of Finance, foreign investors infused a net 2.96 trillion yen into the market, countering almost two-thirds of the preceding week's sell-off.
Seasonal investment habits contributed significantly to this trend, as offshore shifts typically occur around this time. Additionally, rising bond yields locally made Japanese bonds more attractive to foreign investors.