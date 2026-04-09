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Foreign Investment Surge Revitalizes Japanese Stocks Amid Ceasefire Prospects

Foreign investors returned to Japanese stocks with a net inflow of 2.96 trillion yen as market stability improved with a ceasefire deal in the Iran conflict. The stock market rally was supported by seasonal investment patterns and high local bond yields, reversing a previous sell-off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 10:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 10:03 IST
Foreign Investment Surge Revitalizes Japanese Stocks Amid Ceasefire Prospects
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Japanese stocks saw a notable surge in foreign investment during the week leading up to April 4, following discussions of a ceasefire in the Iran conflict. This marked a significant shift after three weeks of withdrawals.

According to Japan's Ministry of Finance, foreign investors infused a net 2.96 trillion yen into the market, countering almost two-thirds of the preceding week's sell-off.

Seasonal investment habits contributed significantly to this trend, as offshore shifts typically occur around this time. Additionally, rising bond yields locally made Japanese bonds more attractive to foreign investors.

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