‘Last Call’ for Alcohol Law Reform: Govt Moves to Slash Red Tape While Safeguarding Public Safety

New Zealand’s alcohol laws are set for a significant overhaul, with the Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Improving Alcohol Regulation) Amendment Bill passing its first reading in Parliament and opening for public submissions. The proposed reforms aim to modernise a regulatory framework widely criticised as outdated and overly restrictive, particularly for the hospitality, tourism, and events sectors.

Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee has positioned the Bill as a pro-growth, common-sense reset—one that removes unnecessary compliance burdens while preserving core safeguards against alcohol-related harm.

“This is about restoring balance,” McKee said. “We want a system that supports businesses and communities without compromising public safety.”

Cutting Red Tape to Unlock Economic Activity

At the heart of the Bill is a push to eliminate what the Government describes as “low-value regulation”—rules that impose compliance costs without delivering meaningful harm reduction.

The hospitality sector, still recovering from pandemic-era disruptions and facing rising operational costs, is expected to be one of the biggest beneficiaries. Industry groups have long argued that complex licensing requirements and inconsistent local policies have stifled innovation, delayed events, and increased costs.

McKee highlighted real-world examples of regulatory overreach, including a tourism operator prevented from offering a celebratory drink to a newly married couple at a scenic location—an incident she says illustrates how the law can “miss the mark” in low-risk situations.

Key Reforms: Flexibility, Fairness, and Modernisation

The Bill introduces a wide-ranging set of changes designed to make the licensing system more responsive and practical:

Tighter, more relevant objections processOnly individuals living or working within the same council area—or within 1 kilometre of a proposed venue—will be able to object to licence applications, reducing frivolous or distant opposition.

Fairer licensing proceduresApplicants will gain a formal right of reply to objections, addressing long-standing concerns about procedural imbalance.

Protection against shifting local policiesBusinesses will no longer risk losing licence renewals solely due to changes in local alcohol policies, providing greater investment certainty.

Expanded opportunities for clubs and hospitality venuesClubs will be allowed to apply for on-licences to serve the public, while certain restaurants can sell alcohol for takeaway—opening new revenue streams.

Simplified event licensingSpecial licence processes will be streamlined, making it easier to host festivals, community events, and private functions.

Extended trading flexibility for major eventsA permanent mechanism will allow venues to open outside standard hours for globally significant broadcasts such as the Rugby World Cup—aligning with international time zones and boosting hospitality turnover.

Embracing Changing Consumer Trends

The reforms also reflect evolving consumer preferences and business models:

Low- and zero-alcohol options: Licensed premises will be able to meet legal requirements by offering either low-alcohol or alcohol-free beverages, acknowledging the growing demand for moderation.

Support for boutique producers: Cellar door tasting rules will be expanded beyond wineries to include breweries and distilleries, enabling them to charge for tastings without requiring full licences.

Modern service environments: Hairdressers and barbers will be exempt from needing licences to offer limited complimentary drinks, bringing New Zealand in line with international hospitality trends.

Clarity for rapid delivery services: The Bill introduces clearer accountability for alcohol delivery platforms, particularly around preventing sales to minors or intoxicated individuals.

Balancing Reform with Responsibility

Despite its deregulatory focus, the Government insists the Bill retains core public health protections, including controls on harmful consumption and underage access.

Policy experts note that striking this balance will be critical, as New Zealand continues to grapple with alcohol-related harm, which imposes social and economic costs across healthcare, policing, and communities.

Public Submissions Now Open

In a move described as a “last call” for reform input, McKee is encouraging businesses, community groups, and individuals to participate in the legislative process.

“I know there are still issues out there,” she said. “This is an opportunity for New Zealanders to tell us what’s not working and help shape a more practical, effective law.”

Submissions are now open through Parliament’s website and will close on 14 May 2026, after which the Justice Select Committee will review feedback and recommend any changes before the Bill progresses further.

A Turning Point for Alcohol Regulation?

If enacted, the reforms could represent the most significant update to New Zealand’s alcohol laws in over a decade—signalling a shift toward a more flexible, business-friendly regulatory environment while maintaining public safeguards.

For the hospitality sector, the stakes are high. The success of the reforms will ultimately depend on whether they can deliver real-world relief from compliance burdens without undermining community wellbeing.