Sri Lanka's Bold Move Against Telecom Fraud: 125 Suspects Repatriated to China
Sri Lankan authorities have extradited 125 individuals to China who are suspected of involvement in telecom fraud. This cooperation marks a significant increase in law enforcement collaboration between the two nations, aiming to tackle telecom fraud and associated underground industries. The suspects are now under investigation in Hubei province.
In a significant crackdown on telecom fraud, Sri Lankan police have repatriated 125 suspected criminals back to China, according to China's Ministry of Public Security. The operation, conducted on March 29, reflects enhanced law enforcement collaboration between the two countries.
The repatriation was facilitated with the assistance of the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka and police from Hubei province. This comes amid growing efforts to respond to telecom fraud and the relocation of illicit operations into Sri Lanka.
Authorities in Hubei are actively investigating the telecom fraud cases, as both nations work together to dismantle fraudulent networks and apprehend key figures in these operations.
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