Tensions Rise as Ceasefire Agreement Faces Collapse Amid Regional Conflicts

Reports emerged Thursday from Iran, suggesting the Revolutionary Guard deployed sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz, potentially pressuring the U.S. as a two-week ceasefire remains fragile. Iranian news outlets unveiled charts indicating danger zones ships should avoid, adding to geopolitical tensions.

The ceasefire, hailed by the U.S. and Iran as a victory, appears precarious amid continued violence in the region. Continued drone and missile strikes in the Gulf and intensified Israeli attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon heighten the risk of a breakdown, particularly after U.S. claims of partial Iranian non-compliance.

With Pakistani mediation, the ceasefire was intended to include Lebanon, but differing interpretations pose risks. A think tank cautions against escalatory Israeli actions, which could undermine the agreement and provoke further conflict in an already tumultuous environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)