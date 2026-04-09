Left Menu

Spain Accuses Israel of Ceasefire Violation, Reopens Tehran Embassy for Peace Efforts

Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares accuses Israel of violating international law and the ceasefire through airstrikes on Lebanon. As one of the leading Western critics, Spain acts against U.S. and Israeli measures in the Middle East. Spain plans to reopen its embassy in Tehran to promote regional peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:16 IST
Spain Accuses Israel of Ceasefire Violation, Reopens Tehran Embassy for Peace Efforts
Jose Manuel Albares

Spain's Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, has publicly accused Israel of breaching international law and a freshly brokered ceasefire by executing airstrikes on Lebanon. Albares made this statement in front of lawmakers, emphasizing Spain's critical stance against Western allies' actions.

Positioned as a vocal critic, Spain has moved to close its airspace to aircraft involved in the conflicts, which it labels as reckless and illegal. Albares highlighted these measures while addressing the lower house.

In an effort to foster peace, Albares declared that Spain would reopen its embassy in Tehran. He announced the return of the Spanish ambassador to the Iranian capital, marking another step in Spain's dedication to fostering peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Steps Back: Baramati Bypoll to be Unopposed in Memory of Ajit Pawar

Congress Steps Back: Baramati Bypoll to be Unopposed in Memory of Ajit Pawar

 India
2
Forest Guard Tragedy Highlights Ongoing Battle Against Illegal Sand Mining

Forest Guard Tragedy Highlights Ongoing Battle Against Illegal Sand Mining

 India
3
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Votes in Guwahati Amid Election Pursuit

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Votes in Guwahati Amid Election Pursuit

 India
4
Debate Over Women's Reservation: Reform or Power Play?

Debate Over Women's Reservation: Reform or Power Play?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026