Spain Accuses Israel of Ceasefire Violation, Reopens Tehran Embassy for Peace Efforts
Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares accuses Israel of violating international law and the ceasefire through airstrikes on Lebanon. As one of the leading Western critics, Spain acts against U.S. and Israeli measures in the Middle East. Spain plans to reopen its embassy in Tehran to promote regional peace.
Spain's Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, has publicly accused Israel of breaching international law and a freshly brokered ceasefire by executing airstrikes on Lebanon. Albares made this statement in front of lawmakers, emphasizing Spain's critical stance against Western allies' actions.
Positioned as a vocal critic, Spain has moved to close its airspace to aircraft involved in the conflicts, which it labels as reckless and illegal. Albares highlighted these measures while addressing the lower house.
In an effort to foster peace, Albares declared that Spain would reopen its embassy in Tehran. He announced the return of the Spanish ambassador to the Iranian capital, marking another step in Spain's dedication to fostering peace in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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