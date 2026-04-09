Spain Accuses Israel of Ceasefire Violation, Reopens Tehran Embassy for Peace Efforts

Spain's Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, has publicly accused Israel of breaching international law and a freshly brokered ceasefire by executing airstrikes on Lebanon. Albares made this statement in front of lawmakers, emphasizing Spain's critical stance against Western allies' actions.

Positioned as a vocal critic, Spain has moved to close its airspace to aircraft involved in the conflicts, which it labels as reckless and illegal. Albares highlighted these measures while addressing the lower house.

In an effort to foster peace, Albares declared that Spain would reopen its embassy in Tehran. He announced the return of the Spanish ambassador to the Iranian capital, marking another step in Spain's dedication to fostering peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)