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Indian Trade Delegation Heads to Washington for Key Talks

An Indian trade delegation is set to visit Washington, as negotiations over a trade deal between the United States and India resume. The trip signifies mutual efforts to finalize an agreement previously discussed by both nations, following meetings between key trade officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:46 IST
Indian Trade Delegation Heads to Washington for Key Talks
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An Indian trade delegation will visit Washington later this month, marking a significant step as the United States and India resume negotiations over a trade deal. This development was confirmed by the U.S. envoy to India.

Sergio Gor, in a recent statement on X, expressed anticipation for the delegation's visit following his meeting with the U.S. trade chief Jamieson Greer. Both countries have already shown their commitment to finalizing the trade agreement.

The visit signifies continued mutual efforts to strengthen economic ties between the two nations, who had previously agreed on a pathway towards a trade deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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