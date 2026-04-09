Indian Trade Delegation Heads to Washington for Key Talks

An Indian trade delegation will visit Washington later this month, marking a significant step as the United States and India resume negotiations over a trade deal. This development was confirmed by the U.S. envoy to India.

Sergio Gor, in a recent statement on X, expressed anticipation for the delegation's visit following his meeting with the U.S. trade chief Jamieson Greer. Both countries have already shown their commitment to finalizing the trade agreement.

The visit signifies continued mutual efforts to strengthen economic ties between the two nations, who had previously agreed on a pathway towards a trade deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)