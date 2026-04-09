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Crackdown on Novaya Gazeta: A Threat to Independent Journalism

Russian security agents searched the office of Novaya Gazeta, an independent newspaper, in a probe reportedly concerning unauthorized use of personal data. The operation reflects increasing censorship in Russia, following tightened laws post-Ukraine conflict. Concurrently, Russia's Supreme Court labeled Memorial, a human rights group, as extremist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:36 IST
Crackdown on Novaya Gazeta: A Threat to Independent Journalism

Moscow's Novaya Gazeta, a prominent independent newspaper, faced a raid on Thursday by masked security agents. The specifics behind the search remain unclear, with the newspaper's legal team barred from entry. Reports suggest links to a personal data misuse investigation amid Russia's tightened media laws since its 2022 Ukraine invasion.

This heightened scrutiny of press freedom comes as Russia's Supreme Court simultaneously branded Memorial, a notable human rights organization, as extremist. This ruling opens the door for legal actions against its supporters, including donors and those sharing its content.

Novaya Gazeta's editor, Dmitry Muratov, who was honored with the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize as a co-laureate, dedicated the accolade to six colleagues murdered due to their investigative endeavors. Muratov himself was labeled a "foreign agent" in 2023, a designation used by authorities to target perceived anti-Russian individuals and organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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